An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator and detectives from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department investigate a suspicious death at a home in Barstow Monday, January 14, 2018. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department investigate a suspicious death at a home Monday, January 14, 2018, in Barstow. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
BARSTOW, Ill. — Officials have identified the woman found dead in front of a Barstow, Ill., as 36-year-old Sarah Hubbard-Gilbert.
An autopsy was scheduled for today. The investigation is ongoing.
Rock Island County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Monday morning at the corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue in Barstow.
The sheriff's office was called around 7 a.m. by someone reporting that an unresponsive person was seen in front of a Barstow home, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who was pronounced dead by the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.
The identity of the woman was not released, nor was any information provided about potential causes of death. The release stated the woman's death was still under investigation.
The woman's name was being withheld pending family members being notified of the death, Mike Mandel, chief deputy coroner, said Monday afternoon. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
The Illinois State Police crime scene investigator also was at the scene Monday.