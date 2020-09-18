Officials planning $100K security upgrade to Davenport City Hall lobby

Davenport city officials are planning about $100,000 in additional security renovations for the first floor lobby of City Hall, using CARES Act funds.
Officials say the project is a continuation of previous security upgrades made to City Hall, including requiring key-card access to utilize building elevators, and to better protect and serve the public during a pandemic.
"Where we actually had to shut the building down (this spring), because we couldn't let people in because we didn't have a way to safely interact with everyone," city Capital Manager Clay Merritt said. "This allows us to do that (to keep the building open). It would allow residents to come in and still pay (city utility) bills safely."
The renovations would enclose the City Hall finance and human resource counters in glass to protect city staff and the public from transmission of the coronavirus.
"Typically, (the lobby) is wide open," Merritt said. "In the moment, ever sine COVID-19, they've hung plastic barriers that you see in a lot of businesses to help provide some form of physical separation between staff and customers."
Included in the project is an alarm city staff can push to notify the nearby Davenport Police Department if an individual was acting in a threatening manner to them or others in the facility, Merritt said.
The glass will also be impact resistant.
"It also provides a level of security as well," Merritt said.
Merritt stressed the planned upgrades were not in response to any particular incident or threat.
And while the city received $100,000 from the CARES act to assist with the project, which City Council members discussed this week, plans for the security upgrades were in the works last fall and mirror similar upgrades to the city's public works building, Merritt said.
Council members are expected to approve a $99,981 construction contract for the City Hall lobby renovations at their next meeting.
Any cost that exceeds the CARES act funding will be supplemented with city funds already budgeted in the current fiscal year, Merritt said.
"The same feel, the same shape of everything is going to stay the same," he said. "It's not going to be anything out of the ordinary. Honestly, if you came in and interacted with someone, you probably wouldn't get that big of a difference if you don't come here on a regular basis."
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, who represents much of downtown, said the project is a natural evolution to provide added security at government buildings in light of mass shootings, courtroom attacks and assaults on city employees seen elsewhere in the country.
"Sadly, I think we live in a different day and time than we did when our City Hall was built, and there have been some pretty terrible events around the country," Meginnis said. "Our City Hall was pretty wide open. Part of me hates the idea that, potentially, people won’t see City Hall as inviting.
"But the other part of me understands why. It’s the same reason why schools aren’t open the way they used to be when we were kids."
Meginnis added: "I hope we can continue to be transparent and accessible, but we live in a different world. We have employees and we have an obligation to them as well."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.