Officials planning $100K security upgrade to Davenport City Hall lobby

The glass will also be impact resistant.

"It also provides a level of security as well," Merritt said.

Merritt stressed the planned upgrades were not in response to any particular incident or threat.

And while the city received $100,000 from the CARES act to assist with the project, which City Council members discussed this week, plans for the security upgrades were in the works last fall and mirror similar upgrades to the city's public works building, Merritt said.

Council members are expected to approve a $99,981 construction contract for the City Hall lobby renovations at their next meeting.

Any cost that exceeds the CARES act funding will be supplemented with city funds already budgeted in the current fiscal year, Merritt said.

"The same feel, the same shape of everything is going to stay the same," he said. "It's not going to be anything out of the ordinary. Honestly, if you came in and interacted with someone, you probably wouldn't get that big of a difference if you don't come here on a regular basis."