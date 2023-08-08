A popular Davenport bakery has moved, re-branded and expanded.

Formerly known as Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, owner Tiphanie Cannon has re-branded the business as Tiphanie's. Cannon started in her home then moved into a location on Main Street where she stayed for 10 years. At that time, the bakery offered baked goods and deli sandwiches for lunch.

In March, Cannon took her business to 210 E. 2nd Street where she doubled her space, and her menu. By June, she announced the addition of award-winning chef Aaron McMahon who revamped and extended the breakfast and lunch items, and is now offering a full dinner menu.

At a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, Cannon said the move downtown took nearly two years between the financing, plans and construction. It was one of the most difficult projects she's ever done, but she doesn't regret it a bit.

"It was all worth it. I love 2nd Street and I love downtown. There's no place else I would rather be," she said.

In addition to the expanded menus, the new location also offers an outdoor patio, a party room and bar. Third Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said business is growing in downtown and it all starts with entrepreneurs.

"There's a movement afoot on East 2nd Street, and I don't know if everybody is aware of it," she said. "There are people who have stated to come together to form a neighborhood. It's organic, and they're calling it Motor Row."

Meginnis said she is glad to have Cannon join the neighborhood and expand her business in downtown. Personally, she is looking forward to having breakfast, lunch and dinner at Tiphanie's and supporting small business in Davenport.

"Entrepreneurship and local business is what drives healthy cities," she said. "This street is a a great example and you (Cannon) make it even greater."

Tiphanie's is open Tuesday- Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9 .m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

