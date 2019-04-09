Try 3 months for $3

The downtown Davenport bakery Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie seeks amateur bakers to compete in the Quad-Cities Best Amateur Bakers competition.

Inspired by The Great British Bake Off, the competition will begin April 26 and run over for five weeks.

Each week the bakers will tackle a different baking skill, each progressively more difficult.

Selected contestants will progress through winning votes from the public and a panel of celebrity judges. The winning baked items will be sold and winning bakers will be featured at Oh So Sweet throughout the competition.

The grand prize winner will receive a gift basket of merchandise from downtown Davenport businesses.

For rules or to compete, contact sugarmama@ohsosweetbytiphanie.com or call 563-345-9866.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags