The downtown Davenport bakery Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie seeks amateur bakers to compete in the Quad-Cities Best Amateur Bakers competition.
Inspired by The Great British Bake Off, the competition will begin April 26 and run over for five weeks.
Each week the bakers will tackle a different baking skill, each progressively more difficult.
Selected contestants will progress through winning votes from the public and a panel of celebrity judges. The winning baked items will be sold and winning bakers will be featured at Oh So Sweet throughout the competition.
The grand prize winner will receive a gift basket of merchandise from downtown Davenport businesses.
For rules or to compete, contact sugarmama@ohsosweetbytiphanie.com or call 563-345-9866.