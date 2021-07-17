Ohio man kayaking the entire Mississippi River for a cause

This weekend, he was scheduled to stop in Davenport and camping for a few nights at a campground south of the city before getting back on the river.

As one would expect with a journey like this one, Solomon has faced struggles.

“You can’t control Mother Nature and she’s been totally mad ever since I got on the river,” he said, recounting how on the first day of the trip his shoes froze to the ground but on the second, temperatures hit 101 degrees.

Historically low water levels in the Mississippi are also adding difficulties by diminishing the usually strong river currents.

“It’s very difficult because there’s no current to help carry me downstream if I want to rest my arms,” he said.

People have helped him with his journey along the way, however. “River Angels,” as he calls them are people who live along the river and offer meals and a place to stay to people like him who are taking long journeys down it.

He’s found many people through a “River Angels” Facebook group that he says has about 1,200 members, and has been posting about the different people he stays with on his own Facebook page, “Kayaking 4 a Cause.”