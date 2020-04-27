Ohio's Jordan endorses Schilling for Iowa Congressional seat

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has endorsed Republican Bobby Schilling in his bid for Congress in Iowa’s 2nd District.
Jordan said in a news release: “Now more than ever it is vital to get reinforcements in Congress to help defend President Trump and promote our conservative solutions to the challenges our country faces. We need Bobby Schilling back in Congress working with us again.”
Schilling, in the release, said he appreciated the support from Jordan, who “is one of the best conservatives we have in Congress — someone who President Trump has repeatedly counted on during his time in Washington. Getting his endorsement means the world to me. I look forward to joining him in the Freedom Caucus next year.”
Jordan, a longtime Trump ally, has spoken out publicly and during House hearings in defense of the president.
The House moved Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee to speak out for Trump during the president’s impeachment hearings.
Jordan is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over issues such as immigration and crime.
Jordan, 56, came to Congress in 2007.
He is a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, a voting bloc of conservative House members.
Jordan earned a master's degree in education from Ohio State University in Columbus and a juris doctor degree from Capital University Law School in Ohio.
Jordan was a two-time NCAA champion in wrestling at 134 pounds for the University of Wisconsin and later served as an assistant wrestling coach with Ohio State University's wrestling program.
He served three terms in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Schilling, 56, served as a U.S. Representative in the 17th Congressional District, from 2011 to 2013.
