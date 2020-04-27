Ohio's Jordan endorses Schilling for Iowa Congressional seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has endorsed Republican Bobby Schilling in his bid for Congress in Iowa’s 2nd District.

Jordan said in a news release: “Now more than ever it is vital to get reinforcements in Congress to help defend President Trump and promote our conservative solutions to the challenges our country faces. We need Bobby Schilling back in Congress working with us again.”

Schilling, in the release, said he appreciated the support from Jordan, who “is one of the best conservatives we have in Congress — someone who President Trump has repeatedly counted on during his time in Washington. Getting his endorsement means the world to me. I look forward to joining him in the Freedom Caucus next year.”

Jordan, a longtime Trump ally, has spoken out publicly and during House hearings in defense of the president.

The House moved Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee to speak out for Trump during the president’s impeachment hearings.

Jordan is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over issues such as immigration and crime.