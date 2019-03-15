N. Jonas Ohrberg, Ph.D., will speak at the annual Churches United of the Quad-City Area delegate assembly at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf.
Ohrberg, founder of The Human Promise: One Heart One Humanity (USA) and The Human Promise Kenya: One Heart One Humanity, will present the keynote address during a program of worship and song.
The premise of Ohrberg’s work fosters awareness and initiates a formal dialogue in the United States, Kenya and across the world about cultural, racial, tribal and ethnic understanding and cooperation.
Ohrberg earned a doctoral degree in organization, management and leadership from Capella University, has published in national and international academic journals and presented at a number of international speaking engagements. He is a professor with Forbes School of Business and Technology at Ashford University and founder of the Forbes School of Business Center for Diversity and Multicultural Research.
During his week-long stay in the Quad-Cities, he will be the guest of Don Wooten from 10-11 a.m. March 23 on “Saturday Morning Live,” Augustana Public Radio, WVIK 90.3-FM, and “The Gospel Train” from 8-8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 24, on KALA 88.5-FM.
Churches United, with 140 member churches, has a 57-year history of supporting the Quad-City community.
For more information, call 563-332-5002 or go to www.cuqca.org.