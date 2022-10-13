Oktoberfest-themed Brew Up Wine Down to bring beer, cider and more to downtown Eldridge

Eldridge will celebrate Oktoberfest with brew samples, polka music and some yummy contests this weekend at Brew Up Wine Down.

Brew Up Wine Down will invite guests to sample brews and other beverages 6-9 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 200 block of 2nd Street in Eldridge. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the event, and they are available for purchase online and in-person at North Scott Foods, 425 E. LeClaire Road in Eldridge.

Ticketholders will receive a commemorative sampling glass and pretzel necklace, and will get to sample various beers, ciders, wines and more during the event.

The Eldridge-North Scott Chamber of Commerce is also offering a $5 designated driver ticket, allowing those who buy the ticket to receive free non-alcoholic drinks.

“We line the streets with sampling booths, and this year we’ve got an even better variety,” North Scott Chamber of Commerce Member Engagement Coordinator Heather Khoury said.

Nine breweries will bring beers to try, alongside six wines, two hard ciders, spirits from a distillery and even some hard seltzer. Guests can also buy bottles of their favorites to take home.

People will have the chance to participate in contests for prizes while they sip their samples. Khoury said there would be a sausage toss and beer sign yodel relay, among other events.

Downtown Eldridge businesses are also getting involved with the festivities, Khoury said. Maloney’s Pub will sell Bavarian pretzel sticks with beer cheese sauce, Al & Gerry’s Tap will serve bratwurst, and those with a sweet tooth can grab apple strudel from Eastern Iowa Baking Co.

“Everything kind of fits in with an Oktoberfest theme,” she said.