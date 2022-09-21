 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old 74 bridge will not go boom

To-be demolished in Moline

The Iowa DOT is seeking requests for proposals for a consultant/inspector for the demolition of the remaining structures of the old I-74 bridges. The deadline for bids is Feb. 23.

 Barb Ickes

The old I-74 bridge will not go out with a bang.

Demolition of the twin spans between Bettendorf and Moline is underway and the process will not include implosion, the Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, announced in a social media post.

"... we've decided to dismantle the majority of it piece by piece," according to the DOT's Facebook post. "At this time, the contractor is only planning to use explosives on select areas of the bridge.

"Dismantling the majority of the bridge will have less impacts on river traffic, minimizes the amount of debris to remove from the river, and reduces impacts on the endangered mussels."

The $23 million demolition contract is held by Helm Civil, which built the viaducts for the new bridge in Bettendorf.

"It will still be fun to watch, though," the post continued. "Be sure to check it out on your walks on the new bridge path and riverfront trails.

Demolition began early this month and is anticipated to be completed mid-2024. The new I-74 bridge was fully opened late last year.

