A Quad-Cities-started barbecue sauce company armed with its 160-year-old recipe is making waves on a national scale.

Old Arthur's Barbecue Sauce placed first at the National Barbecue & Grilling Association 2023 Awards of Excellence in the Tomato Spicy Sauce category with its Old Arthur's Spicy Sauce.

Co-owner Eudell Watts III, his son and co-owner, Eudell Watts IV and grandson and employee, Eudell Watts V, accepted the award in Florida while attending the 2023 conference.

The father, son and grandson spent their time at the association event "hobnobbing," as Watts put it, with some of the big names in the barbecue industry. They attended classes and networked with grill masters like Tuffy Stone and Moe Cason, who Watts said are some of the biggest names in the industry.

It is not the first time Old Arthur's has been recognized by the national contest. Of the three times Watts has submitted sauce samples to the National Barbecue & Grilling Association, the company has won twice — the first being last year in the Tomato Mild Sauce category for its original mild sauce.

The recipe that launched Old Arthur's Barbecue Sauce was created and refined by Arthur Watts, Watts' great-grandfather. Arthur Watts was born a slave in 1837 and worked on cooking fires from age six to 27 — when he was freed by the Emancipation Proclamation.

He spent his early life working with whatever ingredients were available to make a sauce to accompany the meat he cooked.

Arthur Watts used that sauce in his cooking until his death at 108 years old and passed along his wisdom to his descendants, who shared it with the Quad-Cities through Kewanee Hog Days and other events. Deciphering his recipe years later was a challenge, however, Watts said, because he didn't share it in its entirety with any one person.

He had to put together recipe fragments from both sides of his family and rely on memories of watching his great-grandfather in the kitchen to get the sauce just right. Watts shared the recipe with his family, who had been trying to recreate it for years. He then began making it for friends.

He started the company in the late 1990's, and in the more than 20 years since, started selling rubs and sauces online and in certain stores, such TPC Cash & Carry in Davenport. Production has moved to the Chicago area to accommodate expansion, he said.

Recognition on a national scale will bring in initial interest, Watts said, but it's not what will get the family recipe to sell.

"It has a wonderful six-generation history, and that's what's going to eventually make our sauce take off," he said. "The people enjoy it, because it's a great-tasting sauce, but it's also got a fantastic story to go with it."