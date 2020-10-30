Old Davenport Dugout becoming event center

A new event center is rising out of the ground in Davenport at a spot that once was the go-to place for adult softball leagues.
Shawn and Cindy Agan paid $350,000 for the former Dugout Sports Complex, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, at auction in July 2019. They now are putting another $1 million into their new development, Hickory Creek Event Center.
The 500-person venue will have about 7,000 square feet of indoor space and at least as much outdoor space.
"The whole space can be indoor/outdoor," Shawn Agan said Friday. "The garage doors on the back have big windows, but they also can be opened, so the whole venue is open to the outdoors."
While Hickory Creek will be available for a variety of events, it is intended to cater largely to weddings.
"At these events, it'll be nice to have a place for kids to play," Agan said. "The outdoor space will have a large patio, green space and a playground area, and the six-foot security fence will make it safe."
Support Local Journalism
Cindy Agan said she knew when the couple started talking about their plans that they would build something with whole families in mind.
"All kids have to do at a reception is dance, and that gets boring," she said. "We've included lots of windows, so the parents can keep an eye on kids playing outside.
"When Shawn and I were talking about getting married years ago, our venue options were either rustic or elegant. With the indoor and outdoor space, which both are beautiful, it can be decorated however the bride and groom like."
The couple also took the coronavirus pandemic into account when making their building plans.
"The ability to open the whole thing up is going to be appealing," Shawn Agan said. "We're putting in an air filter system that pulls in fresh air, rather than recycling air inside.
"Me and my wife have been talking about this for four years, and we finally found the right place. The location is perfect — close to the interstates — and it has plenty of parking."
The target date for opening Hickory Creek Event Center is May of 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.