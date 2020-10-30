Old Davenport Dugout becoming event center

A new event center is rising out of the ground in Davenport at a spot that once was the go-to place for adult softball leagues.

Shawn and Cindy Agan paid $350,000 for the former Dugout Sports Complex, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, at auction in July 2019. They now are putting another $1 million into their new development, Hickory Creek Event Center.

The 500-person venue will have about 7,000 square feet of indoor space and at least as much outdoor space.

"The whole space can be indoor/outdoor," Shawn Agan said Friday. "The garage doors on the back have big windows, but they also can be opened, so the whole venue is open to the outdoors."

While Hickory Creek will be available for a variety of events, it is intended to cater largely to weddings.

"At these events, it'll be nice to have a place for kids to play," Agan said. "The outdoor space will have a large patio, green space and a playground area, and the six-foot security fence will make it safe."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cindy Agan said she knew when the couple started talking about their plans that they would build something with whole families in mind.