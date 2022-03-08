Old Davenport YMCA building to be torn down this spring

The old YMCA building in Davenport is set to be torn down this spring after a fire broke out there last week and a Davenport man rescued from the fire died of his injuries.

The building at 606 W. 2nd St. has been vacant since it closed in 2020 after the R. Richard Bittner YMCA facility opened downtown at 630 E. 4th St.

According to documents submitted by the YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley seeking approval from Davenport's Design Review Board to demolish the facility, the building had become the target of squatters and thieves who have broken into the vacant building to camp out or steal copper, cutting through electrical circuits.

As such, YMCA officials wanted to tear down the building as soon as possible due to safety and liability concerns, Executive Director Brad Martell wrote in the Y's application seeking permission to demolish the structure that was built in 1963 in Davenport's historic Washington Square.

Bordered by 2nd and 3rd Streets to the north and south and Gaines Street and Western Avenue to the east and west, the park had been donated to the city by Antoine LeClaire, who himself was bequeathed the land by the Sauk and Mesquakie people, who considered him a friend, after they were defeated in the Black Hawk War of 1841.

The area later became a landing spot and home to German immigrants through the 1800s and into the early 1900s

The Y will replace the building pad with dirt and seed it with grass, according to plans submitted to Davenport’s Design Review Board, which approved the request. The Y would leave the trees, transformers and parking lot intact, but agreed to take down the playground and fencing.

YMCA communications director Frank Klipsch IV said workers have already begun prepping the building for demolition, including removing asbestos. Klipsch said demolition is expected to begin April 1.

He said the YMCA plans to sell the plot of land once demolition is complete.

Developers had expressed some interest over the last several years in purchasing the building as-is, Klipsch said. But, when nothing tangible came forward the YMCA took the next steps to demolish the building. Klipsch said the Y was in the process of seeking permission to demolish the building before last month's fire.

The fire

Firefighters were called the afternoon of Feb. 27 for a report of a fire at the vacant YMCA building.

A Davenport man, later identified as 59-year-old Gordon Dobbs, was rescued from a window. Dobbs was initially hospitalized at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, before being sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died of his injuries, according to the Davenport Fire Department.

The circumstances surrounding the fire were still under investigation, and authorities have not released a cause of death, though an autopsy was planned for last week.

The Davenport fire marshal did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Police and YMCA staff have had to visit the building twice a week to remove individuals who were homeless who had broken into and were living in the building, according to documents submitted to the city by YMCA leadership. Y officials, too, wrote that "urban cutters" had also broken into and removed copper from the building. And, according to Martell, thieves cut through electrical circuits that caused flooding in the basement of the building.

Martell wrote in the YMCA’s application that the organization has spent $10,000 pumping water from the basement.

Davenport police fielded 54 calls for service to the old YMCA building since December 2020, according to city records. Many of the calls for service were categorized as "business/residence check" (12) and "public service" (10). Three of the calls were to respond to reports of theft and four were for reports of trespassing.

Martell did not return requests for comment this week for this story.

Redevelopment of a historic property

City and economic development leaders envision a new future for the downtown property, which sits near the foot of the Centennial Bridge.

Since it closed in 2020, YMCA leaders say they’ve had some interest from potential buyers, but nothing concrete.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership’s 2030 master plan says the former YMCA site has "the potential to become an anchor for the development of Downtown’s Western Gateway."

The exploratory plan proposes redeveloping the site into new housing and retail or an institutional complex, paired with a new bus station that would replace the city’s current Ground Transportation Center.

"We're just excited to see (an) opportunity for something new at this site," DDP Executive Director Kyle Carter said. "It's such a key gateway to downtown and to Illinois as well."

Carter said planning for the site, which is privately owned by the YMCA, is still in the "very earliest stages."

"This could be a combination of a private development (and) public development. It's still pretty wide open at this point,” Carter said. "It’s just great to get to a point where we can really set the table with something new."

