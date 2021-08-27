Old Hostess plant in Davenport remains dormant despite years of planned redevelopment

Davenport's third-ward alderman, Marion Meginnis, who is vastly familiar with the historic tax-credit process, said she has not been updated on the development team's latest plans or progress but said they must reapply for some of the historic-tax credits.

"That building received historic tax credits, but those have to be used within a certain amount of time," she said Friday. "I would be shocked if he (Dolan) didn't have to surrender them.

"That project seems to me to be way, way, way past where he would get those tax credits. He could reapply. Again, though: It's very competitive."

The fact new construction is planned on the site also will alter the property's ability to qualify for state and federal programs, she said.

"My concern about sites like this is that whatever the plans are, they have to conform to what is allowed or approved," Meginnis said. "There were no plans or requests submitted to the city when I asked.

"My other concern always is, if it's not occupied, a property should be kept orderly. Sometimes, I go by there, and it doesn't look so good."