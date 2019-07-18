Fans of old cars are invited to view hundreds of vintage and classic models built by the Hudson Motor Car Co. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 19, in the southeast parking lot at the Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf.
There is no admission fee.
There is no admission fee.
The cars manufactured between 1909 to 1954 are on display as part of the 60th international meeting of members of the Hudson-Essex-Terraplane (H-E-T) Club in Bettendorf.
Founded in 1959, club members continue to celebrate the engineering and design prowess of of the Hudson Motor Car Co. This year's meet also celebrates the 100th anniversary of Essex Motors, part of the Hudson Motor Car Co.
Included in the display will be the Hudson Hornet that was the top NASCAR winner three years in a row.
The Hudson Motor Car Co. was formed in 1908 by three engineers, Roy Chapin, Howard Coffin and Roscoe Jackson, and was named for their primary investor, Joseph Hudson of the Hudson department store chain.
Hudson produced automobiles from 1909-1954 when it merged with another small car company, called Nash, to form American Motors which produced Hudson branded cars until 1957.
Essex Motors was initially a wholly owned subsidiary of Hudson in 1919, but by the early 1920s it was integrated into the Hudson Motor Car Co. In 1932-1933, the Essex was redesigned and rebranded from an economic choice to the sportier and fast Terraplane brand which continued until 1939.
