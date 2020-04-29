Old Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant demolition begins

Demolition of the old Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant in Davenport has begun.
The Davenport structure, built around 1912, has been idle since the fall of 2018, when Kraft Heinz ended operations there. An agreement with the city stipulated demolition had to begin within 18 months of the facility's closure.
Future plans for the site have not been announced.
And here is look back at plant over the years:
1946
1980
19851219
Undated
19790902
Undated
19801214
Oscar mayer
19640225
19640225
19640225
19571209
Undated
Undated
19561213
Undated
19920103
19760920
19900212
19870322
19590710
19850912
042920-qc-nws-oscarmeyer-04.JPG
042920-qc-nws-oscarmeyer-01.JPG
042920-qc-nws-oscarmeyer-02.JPG
042920-qc-nws-oscarmeyer-03.JPG
