Old Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant demolition begins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Demolition of the old Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant in Davenport has begun.

The Davenport structure, built around 1912, has been idle since the fall of 2018, when Kraft Heinz ended operations there. An agreement with the city stipulated demolition had to begin within 18 months of the facility's closure.

Future plans for the site have not been announced.

And here is look back at plant over the years:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.