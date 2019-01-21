ROCK ISLAND — Old Main at Augustana College has been cleared after a refrigerant leak forced the building to close and staff and students to evacuate Monday.
Augustana Director of Public Relations Ashleigh Johnston said the building would remain closed the rest of Monday, but students and faculty would be allowed a window of time to go in and collect any items they left behind.
Johnston said classes would resume as scheduled today.
Johnston said the leak occurred between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Monday when a non-toxic fog was accidentally released by an HVAC worker performing routine maintenance at the building, 639 38th St.
"It was during our regular class period, so students had to be evacuated, in addition to other personnel," Johnston said Monday.
Johnston said she did not know how many people had to be evacuated. She said there were no known injuries due to inhaling the substance.
"We do have crews on the scene doing air quality maintenance," Johnston said. "We want to make sure all air quality tests are done before we open it.
"The building has been cleared, but we are keeping it closed for the remainder of the day," Johnston said.
Johnston thanked the Rock Island Fire Department and "other community partners" for their quick response to the scene and their assistance in making sure the building was cleared.
Johnston has advised people to avoid the area until Old Main has been cleared for re-entry.