More about the Ebelings

Arthur Ebeling: Arthur H. Ebeling (1882-1965) was born in Rock Island and grew up in Davenport. His dad was a German immigrant who made his living as a carpenter and cabinet maker.

Ebeling learned architecture by apprenticing to Davenport architect G.A. Hanssen. He also took a correspondence course from Scranton, Pennsylvania. He mastered architecture to such a degree that in 1941 he was named president of the Iowa State Board of Architectural Examiners and served on that board for 29 years.

He preferred to work alone in a one-man practice; he once said that it was easier to get a partner than it was to get rid of one.

He designed the following buildings, all in Davenport except as noted:

• Kahl Building, 326 W. 3rd St., now undergoing renovation into apartments;

• Kahl mansion, 1101 W. 9th St., part of the Gold Coast Apartments;

• Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds;

• Former Carmelite monastery, 1401 Central Ave., Bettendorf, now The Abbey Center for addictions rehab;

• Joseph Bettendorf mansion, 1821 Sunset Drive, now Rivermont Collegiate;

• Scott County Courthouse, 400 W. 4th St.;

• Madison School, 116 E. Locust St.;

• Many private residences.

He also was the supervising architect for the Blackhawk Hotel.

Fred Ebeling:Received his bachelor of architecture degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He opened his own practice in 1986 and is still working.

He designed 10 Von Maur stores, beginning in Waterloo and ending in Omaha. Also, the parish hall and the bell tower for Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport, the Southeast National Bank (SENB Bank) in the Village of East Davenport, the expansion of the Halligan McCabe funeral home, Davenport. He currently is working on a business building in Omaha.