People interested in America's Old West, including the time period 1865-1899, will meet this weekend at Davenport's Radisson Quad-City Plaza for seminars and a show and sale of antique firearms, leather, books and period collectibles.
The occasion is the annual convention of the National Congress of Old West Shootists (NCOWS), drawing more than 100 members from 11 states, but the event is open to anyone interested with a $5 per-day admission. Most congress members wear their historical clothing throughout their stay, so the public will see a wide array of colorful characters.
A conventioneer pass of $60 includes all four days.
Activities begin at 1:15 p.m. today (Friday, March 22) with a period color guard using a historic U.S. flag and wearing antique uniforms.
Schedule:
• Old West show and sale hours are 1-5 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
• Ladies' tea, 1 p.m. on Saturday.
• Banquet, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Seminar topics include: period camping, women who opened the West, tintype photography, presidents Grant and Lincoln, and revolvers of the Old West.
