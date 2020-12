Olivia and Oliver, Everlee and Grayson the top baby names in the Quad-Cities

What are the most popular baby names in the Quad-Cities?

Olivia and Oliver. That's according to Genesis Birthcenters in Davenport and Silvis where more babies are born than at any other centers in the region.

Everlee/Everly for girls and Grayson and Oliver for boys topped the list at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline and Bettendorf.

Olivia and Oliver follow national trends.

Nineteen baby girls named Olivia were born at Genesis in 2020. Olivia has been a favorite of parents at Genesis since 2012, when it first topped the list. It was also the most popular in 2014 and 2015. It was also a top name at UnityPoint-Trinity Bettendorf this year.

Oliver was the choice for the parents of 16 baby boys born there. Oliver tops the Genesis list for the first time this year, but has been a top name at UnityPoint-Trinity Bettendorf for the last three years.

At Genesis, the most popular names for girls were:

Olivia (19)

tie, Emma, Evelyn (11)

tie, Aurora, Charlotte (10)

Emilia

Ava

Scarlett (9)

tie, Everleigh, Elizabeth, Isla and Natalie (7).

For boys: