Omicron is changing how COVID-19 is treated in the Quad-Cities

The omicron variant is changing the nature of outpatient COVID-19 treatment across the Quad-Cities.
According to local health care professionals and those throughout the country, two of the monoclonal antibody treatments crucial in the early treatment of the delta variant are not effective against omicron.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revoked the emergency authorization of the COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they don't work against the omicron variant. The FDA said if the drugs proved effective against future variants it could reauthorize their use.
Dr. Louis Katz, the Scott County Health Department's medical director, explained why the two monoclonal antibodies are not effective against omicron.
"It's pretty simple actually. To work, an antibody must fit tightly to a tiny stretch of a viral protein. That attachment is very like a key fitting properly into the lock it is meant to open and close," Katz said. "The many mutations in omicron have changed the lock — the spike protein — in many areas. More than 30. So the Lilly and Regeneron antibodies no longer attach securely."
Katz also shed some light on the importance of vaccinations and booster shots in the effort to blunt the effects of contracting COVID-19.
"Sotrovimab and the AstraZeneca monoclonal cocktail still fit the lock and maintain their activity pretty well," Katz explained. "This is also true for many of the anti-spike antibodies — not all — made by the immune system after natural infection and explains why omicron reinfections are so common. On the other hand, infection followed by immunization and especially boosted vaccination restore most of that activity by a process called 'affinity maturation' that is pretty well understood by immunologists. This latter process is why boosted vaccination is so effective preventing severe infection, hospitalization, ICU stays, as well as the need for mechanical ventilation and death."
With two monoclonal antibodies out of the treatment picture, Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen stressed the impact is being felt in outpatient efforts — the treatment of those hospitalized with either delta or omicron has not changed.
"This represents a significant change in outpatient treatment," Andersen said. "The oral anti-viral agents from Merck and Pfizer have been slow in terms of distribution. It's not unlike the situation we saw with the antibody treatments when they were first rolled out."
Andersen said Genesis administered more than 200 antibody treatments during the height of the widespread delta infections.
"Since being down to (the antibody treatment) Sotrovimab, we had to narrow the target for those who received the outpatient treatment to unvaccinated people over 65 and those with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems," Andersen explained. "That left us with 20 to 30 patients, and we went through our supply in a week."
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Marketing Manager Jamie Mullin echoed Andersen.
"The one monoclonal antibody therapy that is working (Sotrovimab), has a very limited supply and will be prioritized for patients at highest risk of hospitalization. If this treatment is prescribed by a provider, there is no guarantee that infusion centers will have supply on hand," Mullin explained. "New oral antiviral medications are being used to treat outpatients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, but there is a very limited supply of these medications as well."
Mullin said state public health departments would determine how and when the antiviral drugs would be distributed to retail pharmacies and health care facilities, and how much supply would be available. If an oral antiviral medication is prescribed by a provider, there is no guarantee pharmacies will have supply to fill the prescription.
"We expect ongoing limited supply availability in both these areas for some time," Mullin said.
Andersen explained why COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained high in the Quad-Cities and how omicron is different than delta.
"We were hit very hard by delta, and when it put people in the hospital, it put them there for a long time — not just because of the infection but because of the time needed to recover," Andersen said. "If there is one silver lining — if you want to call it that — it is that omicron is not having as severe an impact on people as delta has.
"There is no one to blame in all this. Our treatments simply have to catch up with the variant. And that brings us back to public health. Vaccines offer us a really good tool for keeping people from getting really sick."