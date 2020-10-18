Ominous warning for area as positive cases top 7,500 in Quad-CIties

Doug Cropper delivered a simple message during Thursday’s Quad-Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing in Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. “We are headed in the wrong direction,” said Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System. “The current COVID trends we are seeing may make it necessary for local hospitals to suspend other services to treat the COVID-19 patients in ICU. Just this week we are seeing the highest hospitalization numbers we have seen since the start of the pandemic."