Ominous warning for area as positive cases top 7,500 in Quad-CIties

A week that saw President Donald Trump visit Des Moines for a rally also included one far more subdued event in Vander Veer Botanical Park. There, Q-C COVID-19 Coalition partners from public health and health care joined elected leaders from around the Quad-Cities to essentially plead with people to follow health and safety guidelines as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continued to climb.
By Friday afternoon, there had been 130 deaths from COVID-19 in Rock Island and Scott counties, and the Quad-Cities had surpassed more than 7,500 positive cases since mid-March, when the first cases were diagnosed in the area.
“We are headed in the wrong direction,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System.
Here's a look at what's happened relating to COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities and the two-state region since last Friday.
Friday, Oct. 9
- COVID-19 claimed its fourth victim of the week in Rock Island County, a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized. So far, 89 people in the county have died from COVID-19 A total of 26 were hospitalized. Scott County remained at 29 deaths from COVID-19.
- Iowa has set an absentee ballot request record for the state with 703,768 requests. The high number, of course, is influenced by the potential spread of COVID-19. The previous record was 693,000 set in 2016.
- The Davenport School District has canceled the holiday concert and band spectacular. The band concert was scheduled for Tuesday and the holiday concert was scheduled for Dec. 1, but because of COVID-19 both were canceled.
Saturday, Oct. 10
- A total of 78 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by Scott (51) and Rock Island (27) counties Saturday. The death toll remains at 118 between the two counties.
Sunday, Oct.11
- Scott and Rock Island counties topped the 7,000 mark for total COVID-19 positive cases Sunday since March. The two counties added 70 cases on Sunday, 48 in Scott County, for a total of 7,034.
Monday, Oct. 12
- The Moline-Coal Valley school district is preparing to add 300 students to its schools for the second quarter. The students had been taking classes fully remotely but at the start of the second quarter will join the rest of the students participating in the hybrid model featuring in-person and remote learning. A total of more than 70% of Moline-Coal Valley’s families are in the hybrid model. The district has about 7,210 students.
- Rock Island County now has had 90 people die from COVID-19 after its third death of a hospitalized patient in eight days. Scott County’s positive cases continue to climb with 38 more for a total of 3,608.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- A Davenport man, Randy Burke, was released from Genesis Medical Center West, Davenport, after spending 99 days in intensive care with COVID-19. Burke, 64, will now go to Manor Care to build up his strength and then back to Genesis West for rehabilitation.
- UnityPoint Health-Trinity eased its visitor limitation on several fronts, including allowing one visitor per day to visit a loved one in the hospital.
- County clerks in Illinois are working to find poll workers. About 100 staff members were not available for the March 17 primary because of COVID-19.
- Six more deaths from COVID-19, three in each county, were reported by the Scott and Rock Island county health departments. RIC now has 93 and Scott County 32. More can be expected a health official said, noting deaths are usually a lagging indicator of COVID-19.
- Illinois surpassed 660,000 in combined early voting and mailed-in ballots, a nod to the pandemic and cautions some people are taking.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- President Trump, who recently had COVID-19, touted his ethanol policy in a campaign stop in Des Moines. Many in the crowd behind him wore masks while many in the large crowd he faced did not in the appearance at the Des Moines International Airport.
- There were 112 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Scott (66) and Rock Island (46) counties, the two county health departments reported. There have now been 7,268 positive cases between the two counties. Deaths remained at 125 between the two counties.
- A Southern Illinois congressman, U.S. Rep Mike Bost, says he is recovering from COVID-19. He announced last Thursday that he had tested positive.
Thursday, Oct. 16
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported three additional deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 70s who died at home; a man in his 70s who died in a hospital; and a woman in her 70s who died in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 96.
Doug Cropper delivered a simple message during Thursday’s Quad-Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing in Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. “We are headed in the wrong direction,” said Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System. “The current COVID trends we are seeing may make it necessary for local hospitals to suspend other services to treat the COVID-19 patients in ICU. Just this week we are seeing the highest hospitalization numbers we have seen since the start of the pandemic."
- Augustana College is encouraging flu shots and for its students to stay home after Thanksgiving in an effort to fight COVID-19. It means some students may not return until January and the start of the spring semester.
- More than 2,000 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Illinois as of Thursday night, a high not seen since June 12. At that time, COVID-19 hospitalizations were quickly declining after peaking at 5,037 on April 28. Now, they are on the rise after falling as low as the 1,300s in July. Intensive care bed usage is up as well, with 410 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds and 151 on ventilators in the state as of Thursday night.
Friday, Oct. 17
- Health officials from Rock Island and Scott counties reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, raising the Quad-Cities' total to 130. The Rock Island Health Department said the latest COVID-19-related death was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 97. Rock Island health officials confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number to 3,653. There are 29 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County — an increase of four patients since hospitalization numbers were reported Thursday. COVID-19 cases showed no signs of slowing in Scott County, as health officials confirmed 66 news cases — giving the county 155 new cases in the last two days. The county has confirmed 3,856 new infections since the start of the pandemic with 33 deaths linked to the virus. The virus continues to move through Iowa, as health officials said 1,303 new cases were confirmed Friday, raising the state's total to 104,735. All told, 1,521 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
