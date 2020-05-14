On and off storms through the weekend

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact the Quad-City region today through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Lightning and heavy rain are likely with the storms and some areas may totals exceeding 2 inches over the next several days.
Severe weather is possible this afternoon and this evening, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats.
A break in the rain will be seen Friday.
Here is the rest of the National Weather Service forecast:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
