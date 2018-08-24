This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the political fallout following the announcement that Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, and that Cristhian Rivera, who is believed to be an illegal immigrant from Mexico, is facing a first-degree murder charge.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
The show features James Lynch, Thomas Nelson, and Erin Murphy.
The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Lipstick Homicide.