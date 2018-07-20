Listen to this week's On Iowa Politics podcast, discussing Sen. Nate Boulton's decision to stay in the Iowa Senate, fallout from President Trump's news conference with Russian President Putin, and the developments in the upcoming election for Iowa governor.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
The show features James Q. Lynch, Todd Dorman, Ed Tibbetts and Thomas Nelson.
