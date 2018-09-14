This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers Gov. Kim Reynolds and challenger Fred Hubbell's upcoming debate schedule, as well as recent polling data regarding how Iowans are expected to vote. The crew also covers President Donald Trump's approval rating.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
The show features James Lynch, Thomas Nelson, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, and Ed Tibbetts.
The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Milk & Eggs.