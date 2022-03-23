'On the right side of history': Worker describes end to strike at Davenport defense supplier

Krystle and Rickey Kuster spent Tuesday night together with friends at Gypsy Highway for dinner and a few drinks.

After 33 days on strike, Krystle was on her way back to work. But the gathering really wasn't a celebration. Perhaps it was simply chance to exhale.

Just a few hours earlier the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced the end of the strike against Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems. More than 400 members of Local 388 and Local 1191 returned to work Wednesday with a new five-year contract.

According to a member of Local 388, the contract included a 2.75% pay raise, a $4,000 bonus paid out over the next three years, as well as the company's health care and 401K plans. That member said the deal was ratified by the union before Tuesday's talks among IAM leadership and representatives from Eaton.

A representative from Eaton confirmed the length of the new deal but declined to comment on its details. John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the IAMAW, declined to comment on the negotiations or the contract.

Krystle said she was happy to return to work and happy for a new contract. She also said she would have stayed on strike longer to have "long-term concerns addressed."

"The last thing I want to do is sound greedy," she said. "We were essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. I guess I think we should be recognized as that."

Krystle is a seven-year veteran at Eaton and a vocal union member who started a support page for her union brothers and sisters on Facebook. Krystle and Rickey have been together for 12 years, married for six, and have five children.

Rickey is a third-shift worker at John Deere. The couple lived through the United Auto Workers strike last fall against the company that lasted 35 days and put roughly 10,000 workers on picket lines throughout the Quad-Cities and beyond.

"The idea of another strike was scary at first — we have five kids and one of us without a job was not a good scenario," Krystle said. "When Rickey went out with Deere, that was a little different. The union had a lot of support all through the community.

"I still feel like people don't have any idea what we do at Eaton. Most people don't even recognize the name."

Rickey said he "was surprised (the Machinists) even voted to strike."

"Krystle and I talked about it and I reassured her that everything would be fine," he said. "Being on strike, it's not something we want to do, but something we really had to do.

"Honestly, I work third, so it was nice having Krystle home during the day. We got a chance to spend a lot of time together, which was really nice. After tonight, it's back to seeing each other for an hour-and-a-half every day. I took tonight off. I just wanted to be with Krystle because I know the strike hasn't been easy on her or any of the other union members."

Krystle said the support of her husband and other UAW members "really meant a lot."

Rickey is a coach. Rickey gave some motivational speeches to us on the line — and he was out there with on line when he could go," she said. "He brought other Deere employees out here and Harvester employees. He supported me, but he also supported my union. He was 100% behind this union."

The strike started Feb. 18, after 98% the union rejected Eaton's first contract offer. Tensions between the machinists and Eaton increased over the past two weeks, with the company advertising for replacement workers in the local press and a sign on the company's building in Davenport.

Members of the union also vocally objected when Kevin McKeown, senior vice president and general manager of the Eaton-Cobham site in Davenport, sent a two-page letter to union members on March 4 outlining how workers could get their jobs back after a strike and how they could cross the picket line.

McKeown's letter was sent March 4, the same day 97% of union members voted down Eaton's second contract offer.

Krystle said being a part of the Machinist union and active during the strike introduced her to co-workers she didn't know and convinced her of the importance of unions.

"I am not unhappy about going back to work," Krystle said. "When this all started, the goal was not to be on strike — it was to negotiate a fair deal. I don't think anyone was adamant about being a strike. It was about finding a good deal, fair for both parties involved.

"I will walk into work Wednesday with my head held high, knowing forever that my brothers and sisters and I held the line. We were on the right side of history."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.