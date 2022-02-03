On to I-80 bridge: Location over the Mississippi River not yet determined

Here we go again.

After decades of planning, the Interstate 74 bridge in the Quad-Cities is finished. On its heels, planning for a new I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River is entering a new phase.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, DOT, this week authorized its consultant to begin the first phase of engineering studies for the replacement of the span between LeClaire and Rapids City.

Most pressing for those who live, work or own property along the bridge corridor is the question of where the bridge will go — upstream, downstream or in the same location as the current bridge.

The short answer: It's too soon to say.

But also clear is that the new I-80 bridge is on a fast track compared to I-74.

"As it so happens, I was project manager for I-74 for DOT," said Becky Marruffo, engineer of program development for the Illinois DOT. "One thing that's different is that we have funding (for I-80). The 74 was initially a little pie in the sky."

What is happening now

The first phase of the engineering study for I-80 is expected to take many months, and the DOT expects to ask for more public input next summer. The study will result in an environmental document, which will include potential impacts on people and properties.

"It's much more than fish and turtles and trees," Marruffo said. "Preliminary engineering and environmentals really go hand-in-hand."

In studying the ways in which the new bridge is likely to impact animals, property, people, the river and everything else in its path, the options for the realignment of the span must be carefully considered.

"When looking at potential realignment, interchanges must be considered, too," she said. "There may be mitigation issues, such as relocating mussels with the I-74 project."

As far as the proposed reuse of the infrastructure for a national park or a two-state park, Bison Bridge is not currently among the considerations for impacts and relocation of I-80.

"The Bison Bridge is not an existing element, so what we're going to do is evaluate deals with existing conditions," Marruffo said Friday.

The future of Bison Bridge is very much dependent upon the decision. If I-80 is simply rebuilt in its current location, the idea for the country's largest man-made wildlife crossing no longer moves forward.

When the first phase of engineering and the environmental studies are complete, another consultant will be hired to conduct the second engineering phase, frequently referred to as "the blue print," she said.

"It'll take at least a couple of years for phase two," she said. "It'll be several years before construction occurs."

The possibilities

Officials in LeClaire and Rapids City have specific preferences related to the possible relocation of the I-80 bridge.

Their preferences are likely to have little impact on the final alignment decision, but they hope to be heard.

Whatever the location, I-80 construction is likely to differ considerably from impacts on downtown Bettendorf and Moline that resulted from the I-74 relocation. The chief reason is that the I-74 is in a more urban location, resulting in the acquisition and relocation of dozens of businesses and some homes.

While some homes and businesses in LeClaire and Rapids City could be subject to state buy-outs, fewer exist than in the Moline/Bettendorf corridors.

In fact, the current I-80 bridge is not in Rapids City proper; the land there is in the county.

"If the new bridge goes upstream, then that definitely impacts Rapids City," said Village Board President Harold Mire Jr. "If you go upstream at all, you're getting i

nto those big houses on the riverfront.

"My first preference is to build right where it's at. I think that disturbs as little of the surrounding area as possible. We're hoping it doesn't come upriver, because we don't want to disturb the quaintness of the village."

If I-80 is relocated, Mire said, he supports the Bison Bridge proposal, saying it makes the most sense from a taxpayer standpoint because it eliminates the cost of demolition while transferring the maintenance responsibilities to a private foundation.

LeClaire Mayor Ray Allen said he and others in LeClaire have a different priority.

"We'd love to have another interchange — a way to route our heavy truck traffic around town, rather than right through it," he said. "The DOT doesn't always listen, but we are expressing our desire to have another interchange. That's our biggest issue."

The city's new administrator starts at the end of next month, the mayor said, and matters surrounding the possible relocation of the bridge will become a major focus.

"I know there are a number of people who are very nervous about what will happen with that bridge, and I understand that," he said. "You don't want to have to move."

In the event of a bridge realignment, Marruffo said, state transportation officials will be responsible for private-property acquisition.

"As far as Bison Bridge goes, that may have sounded like a crazy idea at first, but it has more legs than people think," Allen said.

