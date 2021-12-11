On to I-80 bridge: Location over the Mississippi River not yet determined

Here we go again.

After decades of planning, the Interstate 74 bridge in the Quad-Cities is finished. On its heels, planning for a new I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River is entering a new phase.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, DOT, this week authorized its consultant to begin the first phase of engineering studies for the replacement of the span between LeClaire and Rapids City.

Most pressing for those who live, work or own property along the bridge corridor is the question of where the bridge will go — upstream, downstream or in the same location as the current bridge.

The short answer: It's too soon to say.

But also clear is that the new I-80 bridge is on a fast track compared to I-74.

"As it so happens, I was project manager for I-74 for DOT," said Becky Marruffo, engineer of program development for the Illinois DOT. "One thing that's different is that we have funding (for I-80). The 74 was initially a little pie in the sky."

What is happening now