Once America's 'most fiscally conservative governor' Bill Weld: Trump should be removed from office

”About 15-20% of all jobs that exist in the United States today will be lost in the next 10 years,” Weld said, echoing many themes central to the Yang campaign. “These would be Trump voters, almost by definition...I am sure it’s going to be a national emergency and should have the full attention of the president of the United States.”

Weld’s Iowa ground-game is meager, and his fundraising paltry against Trump. At the end of September, Weld had $208,043 cash on hand, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. Trump had $83.2 million.

In Weld’s corner is former Iowa Congressman Jim Leach, who served in the U.S. House from 1977 until 2007. On Friday Leach called Weld “the most impressive long-shot candidate for president ever in the United States,” adding he was “a fabulous governor of Massachusetts” who “learned how to deal with a Democratic legislature as a Republican.”

Weld touts his bi-partisan spirit and executive experience.

“I think being governor is good preparation for being president of the United States,” he said. “I feel capable of starting Monday in the job. I would not be running if this were 2017. I do think we now know a lot more about how he’s comported himself in office. He falls well short of minimum standards.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

