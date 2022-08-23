 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One adult, one child die, three children injured in crash

  • Updated
The Davenport police are investigating a crash where one adult and one child died and three children were injured around 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 on the 3300 block of N Fairmount Street.

The police said in a news release the 31-year-old female driver of the Ford Escape lost control of the car, crossed the center of the street and hit the bridge before coming to a rest on its side in Duck Creek.

According to the release the adult driver died at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. A 10-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries. A 9-month-old and 8-year-old were also transported, treated and released with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

