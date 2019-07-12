Three colorful woven rugs lay on the table before the judge. Each was very well done.

Some people go to the Mississippi Valley Fair and never step foot inside the Starlite Ballro…

A lot of people want to know the story behind the "big cow" that stands on the Mississippi V…

FAIR MISSION STATEMENT

The fair is "dedicated to improving the quality of life, reflecting the interests of all society within its area of influence by providing competitive classifications of exhibits of educational value in agricultural pursuits as well as for home arts and leisure time."