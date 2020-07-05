One dead, 3 injured in Sunday shooting on W. 3rd Street, Davenport; 1 shot in The District

One man is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting after a large crowd gathered in the 1000 block of West 3rd Street in Davenport early Sunday.
Delandres Thompson, 30, of Davenport, died at Genesis Medical Center—East Rusholme St., from the gunshot wounds, police said. One man and two women were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers tried to help Thompson as gunfire continued around 2:23 a.m. after officers had been called to a disturbance. They found more than 100 people and many cars blocking the area that spanned several blocks along West 3rd Street between Myrtle and Brown streets. People were fighting, and there were reports of several shots being fired.
As officers tried to disperse the crowd, they found a man on the street, later identified as Thompson, with gunshot wounds.
On Sunday, police remained on a scene, cordoned off by crime-scene tape in the area. The alley north of Third Street was closed for several hours during the initial investigation.
It was one of a number of gun-related incidents Saturday and Sunday in Davenport, Bettendorf and Rock Island. Other incidents, police and court documents say, include:
Kenneth DeShawn McAdory, 41, of Bettendorf, was being held in Scott County jail on a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, a Bettendorf police officer heard two loud bangs when he was in the 800 block of River Drive. He heard more bangs and heard, coming from the bike path, what he believed to be a shotgun action being manipulated. He also heard shotgun shells hitting the pavement on the bike path.
The officer heard McAdory walking around in the brush near where the officer heard the gun shots, then saw McAdory leave the area.
McAdory approached the officer and said he had had been shooting a newly purchased shotgun. He said when he saw the squad car he put the firearm on the ground and walked out of the brushy area.
McAdory said he thought it was OK to discharge the firearm in the area and had shot at some ducks on the bike path.
McAdory, who said he bought the gun Friday, has two prior felony convictions in Cook County for robbery and residential burglary. He told the officer he had been arrested previously for burglary but believed the charged had been “pled down.”
He was released on cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. July 21 in Scott County Court.
Justin Marion Woods, 46, of Davenport, was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of West 4th Street, Davenport, after police responded to a stabbing near West 7th and Division streets. Woods was being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail on felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
Charges stem from the stabbing incident.
Woods had a semi-automatic handgun during the disturbance. He was identified by his name and clothing description.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers saw him getting out of a white Pontiac G6 behind 1612 W. 4th St., Davenport.
Woods was “detained after a brief standoff” and officers found a semi-automatic Hi-Point .45-caliber handgun in plain view under the front passenger seat of the car.
The firearm had two live rounds in its magazine.
Woods’ previous Scott County felony convictions include a controlled-substance violation and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. July 15 in Scott County Court.
Casvonte D’James Hickman, 27, of Davenport, was being held in Scott County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond on a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a felony misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.
About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 17th and Gaines streets for a pursuit.
Hickman was in the front-seat passenger of a vehicle being pursued by fully marked squad cars. When it came to a stop, he fled on foot, and officers chased him. Police said he was told multiple times to stop, but continued to run, and gave up after about a block.
A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun was in plain view on the front seat passenger floorboard. When Hickman was taken into custody, his left hand was bleeding heavily. There was blood on the upper slide of the handgun, and blood all around the front-seat passenger area.
Hickman has a felony conviction for child endangerment with bodily injury from 2014.
His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. July 15 in Scott County Court.
In Rock Island
Officers on foot patrol in The District heard five or six gunshots coming from Arts Alley, 1700 block of 2nd Avenue, Rock Island.
Officers pursued a Dodge Charger fleeing over the Centennial Bridge into Davenport. Davenport police assisted Rock Island officers in the pursuit, which ended in Davenport in the area of 15th Street and Vine Street.
Three men were arrested and police also recovered a handgun.
A 24-year-old man, whose home town is unknown, was transported by private vehicle from The District to Genesis Medical Center—East Rusholme St., with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was treated and released.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Rock Island Police Department, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500.
In Whiteside County
A man in his 40s was found dead from a gunshot wound early Sunday in his front yard in Whiteside County.
Whiteside County Deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. to a residence in the 24000 block of Front Street (Como) in rural Sterling, Ill.
Whiteside County Deputies ask anyone in the area who may have heard or seen anything between the hours of 7 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday to contact the sheriff's office, 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers, 815-625-7867.
Neither the man’s name nor the location of the gunshot wound were released. The investigation continues.
Whiteside County detectives were assisted by the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.