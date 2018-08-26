At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Orion, Ill., on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. a mile north of Orion on U.S. 150. It involved a 2015 Jeep traveling south on the highway and a 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up pulling a trailer going north. The vehicles collided head on, according to the Illinois State Police.
Orion Fire Department, Orion Ambulance, Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police officials were at the scene after the crash.