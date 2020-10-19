 Skip to main content
One dead after vehicle crash early Sunday in East Moline
One dead after vehicle crash early Sunday in East Moline

One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson will release the identity of the deceased individual pending family notification.

According to an East Moline Police Department news release, authorities responded at 1:38 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue. Witnesses told police two men were arguing with a woman,  forced her into a vehicle and left.

Authorities found the car a short time later and pursued it.

“The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and soon lost control, crashing into a utility pole in the 3100 block of 7th Street,” East Moline police said.

All three vehicle occupants were transported for medical treatment, and one was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Illinois State Police’s crash construction services were called and ISP is investigating the matter.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call East Moline Police, 309-752-1555, Illinois State Police, 309-752-4915, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by calling Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

