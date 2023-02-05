One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in downtown Moline.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 near the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, according to the Moline Police Department's Facebook.
The identities of those involved have yet to be released as the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Grace Kinnicutt
