One dead in single vehicle crash

One woman has died as the result of a single vehicle crash Friday night.

At approximately 8:26 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call for a single vehicle accident near 5708 Valley Drive, between Pleasant Valley and Panorama Park.

The Scott County Sheriff's Accident Investigations Team found a beige 2005 Pontiac Sunfire driven by a 49-year old female was travelling west on Valley Drive and ran off the road, then traveled several hundred feet between mailboxes and a telephone pole and then struck a tree head on.

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Department, the driver, from Bettendorf, was wearing their seatbelt and had to be extricated by mechanical means by the Bettendorf Fire Department.

The driver was transported to Genesis East where she was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

