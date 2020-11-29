One dead, three injured in Davenport crash

A woman is dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 280, Davenport police said.

The crash occurred at 1:49 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mile Marker 9 on eastbound I-280.

Davenport police said that a Dodge truck with six people in it was eastbound on I-280 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off of the roadway and came to rest upside down in the ditch.

Five of the people in the truck were taken to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, three with non-life-threatening injuries and two who were uninjured.

The sixth occupant of the truck, a woman, died of her injuries. The victim’s name was not released Sunday night.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s crash investigation team.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.