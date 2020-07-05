One dead, three injured in early morning shooting on W. 3rd Street, Davenport

One man is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting after a large crowd gathered in the 1000 block of W. 3rd Street in Davenport early Sunday morning.
Delandres Thompson, 30, of Davenport, died at Genesis Medical Center—East Rusholme St., from the gunshot wounds, police said. One man and two women were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers attempted to help Thompson as gunfire continued around 2:23 a.m., Sunday, July 5. Officers had been called to a report of a disturbance. They found more than 100 people and cars blocking the area that spanned several blocks along W. 3rd Street between Myrtle and Brown streets. People were fighting and heard several shots being fired.
As officers tried to disperse the crowd, they found a man on the street, later identified as Thompson, with gunshot wounds.
On Sunday, police remained on a scene, cordoned off by crime-scene tape in the area. The alley north of 3rd St. was closed for several hours during the initial investigation.
It was one of a number of gun-related incidents Saturday and Sunday in Davenport and Bettendorf. Other incidents, official documents say, include:
Kenneth DeShawn McAdory, 41, of Bettendorf, was being held in Scott County jail on a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, a Bettendorf police officer heard two loud bangs when he was in the 800 block of River Drive. He heard more bangs and heard, coming from the bike path, what he believed to be a shotgun action being manipulated. He also heard shotgun shells hitting the pavement on the bike path.
The officer heard McAdory walking around in the brush near where the officer heard the gun shots, then saw McAdory leave the area.
McAdory approached the officer and said he had had been shooting a newly purchased shotgun. He said when he saw the squad car he put the firearm on the ground and walked out of the brushy area.
McAdory said he thought it was OK to discharge the firearm in the area and had shot at some ducks on the bike path.
McAdory, who said he bought the gun Friday, has two prior felony convictions in Cook County for robbery and residential burglary. He told the officer he had been arrested previously for burglary but believed the charged had been “pled down.”
He was released on cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. July 21 in Scott County Court.
Justin Marion Woods, 46, of Davenport, was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of West 4th Street, Davenport, after police responded to a stabbing near West 7th and Division streets. Woods was being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail on felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
Charges stem from the stabbing incident.
Woods had a semi-automatic handgun during the disturbance. He was identified by his name and clothing description.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers saw him getting out of a white Pontiac G6 behind 1612 W. 4th St., Davenport.
Woods was “detained after a brief standoff” and officers found a semi-automatic Hi-Point .45-caliber handgun in plain view under the front passenger seat of the car.
The firearm had two live rounds in its magazine.
Woods’ previous Scott County felony convictions include a controlled-substance violation and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. July 15 in Scott County Court.
Casvonte D’James Hickman, 27, of Davenport, was being held in Scott County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond on a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a felony misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.
About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 17th and Gaines streets for a pursuit.
Hickman was in the front-seat passenger of a vehicle being pursued by fully marked squad cars. When it came to a stop, he fled on foot, and officers chased him. Police said he was told multiple times to stop, but continued to run, and gave up after about a block.
A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun was in plain view on the front seat passenger floorboard. When Hickman was taken into custody, his left hand was bleeding heavily. There was blood on the upper slide of the handgun, and blood all around the front-seat passenger area.
Hickman has a felony conviction for child endangerment with bodily injury from 2014.
His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. July 15 in Scott County Court.
