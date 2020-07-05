One dead, three injured in early morning shooting on W. 3rd Street, Davenport

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, a Bettendorf police officer heard two loud bangs when he was in the 800 block of River Drive. He heard more bangs and heard, coming from the bike path, what he believed to be a shotgun action being manipulated. He also heard shotgun shells hitting the pavement on the bike path.

The officer heard McAdory walking around in the brush near where the officer heard the gun shots, then saw McAdory leave the area.

McAdory approached the officer and said he had had been shooting a newly purchased shotgun. He said when he saw the squad car he put the firearm on the ground and walked out of the brushy area.

McAdory said he thought it was OK to discharge the firearm in the area and had shot at some ducks on the bike path.

McAdory, who said he bought the gun Friday, has two prior felony convictions in Cook County for robbery and residential burglary. He told the officer he had been arrested previously for burglary but believed the charged had been “pled down.”

He was released on cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. July 21 in Scott County Court.