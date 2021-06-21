One death in the Quad-Cities linked to COVID-19, virus still making residents sick

COVID-19 is still killing people.

Despite a weekend that saw the Iowa Department of Public Health report just four new COVID-19 cases in Scott County between last Friday and Monday, state health officials did report one death in the county.

A total of 248 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County public health officials did not report any virus-related deaths since last Friday's reporting, leaving the county's pandemic-long death toll at 333.

And while the Rock Island County Health Department reported just one county resident hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, Genesis Health System reported 11 COVID-19 patients Monday.

The COVID-19 new case count remained low throughout the Quad-Cities, as well as in both Iowa and Illinois.

Rock Island County health officials reported two new cases since last Friday, giving the Q-C six new cases since all reports last Friday. All told, Scott County's total case count since the start of the pandemic is 21,749 while 14,998 cases have been reported in Rock Island County.