One-fourth of old I-74 is gone

Most of the driving deck is long gone, and the old green steel is right behind it.

About 25% of the steel has been removed from the old Interstate 74 bridge, said I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan, who said the demolition process so far has taken about 4 million pounds of steel from the twin spans.

The old structure is being lowered from its long-time perch above the Mississippi River onto barges, then cut into smaller pieces and picked up by local steel-recycling facilities, Ryan said.

"The contractor is working on dismantling both bridges at the same time, but each span requires interrelated/systematic steps for removal," he wrote in an email. "Most of the concrete decks (the pavement) have been removed, which allows the contractor to begin removing the steel."

Small portions of driving surface remain on either end of the twin spans, allowing access to the site by workers from Helm Civil, which was awarded a $23 million demolition contract.

"Once the concrete is completely removed early this year, the steel deck removal will ramp up more in the spring, followed by removal of the suspension towers and cables anticipated in the summer," Ryan wrote.

The long-vacant toll offices that were attached to the underbelly of the spans near their center also are gone. Demolition crews finally accessed a long-locked wall safe inside one of the toll-booth offices, but they found nothing inside, Ryan said.

After the towers and cables are removed in the summer, the piers in the river will be next, he said, though environmental factors will make certain portions a priority.

"… the contractor will remove some piers in the Sylvan Slough before removing much of the suspended steel over the main navigation channel," Ryan wrote. "The piers in the Sylvan Slough area will be removed sooner than the rest, primarily due to the large mussel habitat in that location and the need for extra environmental precautions."

At least one pier is to remain in the river indefinitely in order to protect a colony of mussels at its base.

The pedestrian path on the new bridge supplies a good vantage point for observing the demolition process and its results. From above the river, the missing steel allows uninterrupted views from the bridge to the Davenport skyline.

The remaining concrete support piers reveal the former path of the spans.

A small island off the Moline shoreline is being used by the demolition crews and for several pieces of their heavy equipment, including an excavator and drill cranes. A construction barge also contains equipment and has been shuttled from piers in the work zone.

More details are expected on Helm Civil's plans for the use of explosives, which Ryan said he expects to be used on the towers and cables.

The towers are the tall, green structures that flank the navigation channel and support the bridge cables. It is not yet known whether the concrete bases that rise from the riverbed and anchor the towers will be included in the explosion plans.

