One person went to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Davenport.

Officers went at 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of 3rd and Ripley streets to investigate a report of gunfire, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The department did not specify how the person was wounded, the seriousness of the injury or provide more details about the wounded person's identity.

As of about 7 a.m., people were being asked to avoid 400 W. 3rd St. because the investigation was ongoing, but the road has since been reopened.

More information about the incident was not available, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Davenport police at 563-326-6125. They can also contact the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, the “P3 Tips” mobile app or “qccrimestoppers.com.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.