All teenagers in the Quad-Ciites are invited to raise their voices.
One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area will present Raise Your Voice, Change the World, organized for teens by teens as a free event to raise awareness of and deal with critical issues that impact youth.
The event will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
Quad-City teens can share what is happening in their lives and discuss the issues they face. Teen organizers also will share their personal stories and offer group activities designed to help empower teens to use their voices safely and effectively.
Retired teacher John Walston of Davenport says the program is based on an earlier One Human Family adult symposium. At that event, a high-school student said she would be interested in a teen symposium, and that was the beginning of the teen event.
Walston and Joanie Demmer, both members of One Human Family, will be co-facilitators.
The program includes:
- 1-2 p.m.: Welcome, "Build the Perfect QC," "privilege walk," and speaker.
- 2-2:55 p.m.: Panel and group activity on the topics of faith and LGBTQ+
- 3:05-3:55 p.m.: After a break, another panel and group activity on the topics of faith and LGBTQ+
- 4-4:25 p.m.: Interactive presentation, with a "Growing Pains" TED Talk and protest-song activity
- 4:25-5 p.m.: Closing session, quilt project and final discussion.
Walston encourages teens to "just show up. We'd love to get as many kids as we can.
"Our whole goal is to make sure everyone in the Quad-Cities is welcomed and accepted and respected," Walston said. "The younger you can get kids to be this way, the better the community will be."
A core of eight youth, mainly from Assumption and Central high schools, has been meeting to plan the event. "It's going to be run by teens," he said. "They're going to be running all the events."
"it's kind of a mixture of sessions and activities so they don't feel like they're at school."
"I'm a gay person," Walston said. "So when I was in high school, I know first- hand how rough that can be."
Walston is proud of how students have joined forces to help other youth in the area.
"Come on down and I think you'll have a good time," he said. "You'll be around peers and talk about some of these issues."