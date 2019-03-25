One Human Family QCA will present a symposium, “Responding to the Many Faces of Hate,” 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 students. Admission is $15 at the door. Admission includes lunch by Fresh Deli, keynote speech and three workshops. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com. Workshops will focus on combating hate based on race, faith, LGBTQ/gender and immigration status.
Keynote speaker will be Iowa State Sen. Zach Wahls, author of “My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength and What Makes a Family” and co-creator of “The Woman Cards,” a deck of playing cards with portraits of American women who changed the world.
Wahls is an advocate for LGBTQ rights and is co-founder and executive director of Scouts for Equality.