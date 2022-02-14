One Human Family to take part in 'Iowa is better than this' statewide event

One Human Family of the QCA will take part in an free event that "laments Iowa's discriminatory legislation."

The event, "Iowa is Better Than This" will be held in person and online at 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

Participants will discuss how 'the discriminatory actions of the Iowa Legislature, many of which were signed into law by the governor, will negatively impact state residents," according to a news release from One Human Family.

Among the issues to be discussed:

LGBTQ+ issues

Voting rights

Gun accessibility

Housing discrimination

Educational curriculum

The right to peaceful protest

Treatment of immigrants

“It is time to stand up and say enough is enough," said Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family QCA. "Iowa is a beautiful and culturally diverse state. We need laws that honor all who live in our state."

Also participating are: American Association of University Women of Iowa, the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa & Action Fund, League of Women Voters of Iowa and Progress Iowa.

To register, visit OneHumanFamilyQCA.org.

