One injured in Davenport when SUV strikes utility pole

One person was injured Thursday after the Toyota RAV4 they were driving struck a utility pole in the 2600 block of North Division Street.

The impact totaled the vehicle and broke the utility pole.

The crash occurred at 3:16 p.m.

Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies shut down Division Street between West Columbia Avenue and West Garfield Street for more than an hour as firefighters and police investigated and cleaned the scene.

MidAmerican Energy was called in to repair the pole.

The injured person was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

