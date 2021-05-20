 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured in Davenport when SUV strikes utility pole
0 comments
topical alert top story

One injured in Davenport when SUV strikes utility pole

  • 0
Division Street crash

The driver of this Toyota RAV4 was injured Thursday after the vehicle struck a utility pole in the 2600 block of North Division Street. 

 Thomas Geyer

One person was injured Thursday after the Toyota RAV4 they were driving struck a utility pole in the 2600 block of North Division Street.

The impact totaled the vehicle and broke the utility pole.

The crash occurred at 3:16 p.m.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies shut down Division Street between West Columbia Avenue and West Garfield Street for more than an hour as firefighters and police investigated and cleaned the scene.

MidAmerican Energy was called in to repair the pole.

The injured person was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News