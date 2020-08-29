One killed, five others injured in early Saturday shooting in the Rock Island District

Hurt was among a group of council members who pushed to get the bars closed at 2 a.m.

In early July, the city closed bars at 2 a.m. after an incident in which a driver hit a squad car struggle during a disturbance. “We were trying to extend the 2 a.m. ordinance,” Hurt said. “We were trying to stay consistent with the rest of the Quad-Cities.”

Hurt said a lot of people were loitering in The District.

Bars opened back up at 3 a.m. beginning Aug. 3, Hurt said.

Told bars to reinvent themse3lves. Getting a lot of people loitering in the district.

They opened back up on Aug. 3 to start again at 3 a.m.

The chief has been giving updates to the city council about incidents in The District, Hurt said.

At the next council meeting Sept. 14, Hurt will promote an earlier closing time for bars

Also, “I think we need to do a better job of providing security down there,” he said, including a better plan to protect the plaza area, “including more secured-entry points.”

“I don’t think the problems are within the bars themselves. I think it’s people who loiter down there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.