One killed, five others injured in early Saturday shooting in the Rock Island District

One person was fatally shot early Saturday and at least six others were wounded after a fight broke out in The District of Rock Island.
A bystander was fatally shot in front of the Smoking Dog Pub, 1800 2nd Ave., said Randy Hurt, 2nd Ward alderman, Rock Island.
Hurt knows one of the young men who injured during the incident. “He was airlifted to Peoria after he got shot in the neck,” Hurt said early Saturday.
The Rock Island High School graduate, whom Hurt did not want to identify, went to school with Hurt’s daughter. Hurt described him as “a good kid.”
The incident, Hurt said, happened around 2 a.m. between 17th street and 18th Street and 2nd Avenue.
That area of the plaza is not gated, “So it’s nothing that spilled out from a bar,” said Hurt, who understands it was some kind of family feud.
Stray shots hit some people, he said.
Hurt said a total of six people were shot, and more may have critical injuries.
Bar-closure times
Hurt was among a group of council members who pushed to get the bars closed at 2 a.m.
In early July, the city closed bars at 2 a.m. after an incident in which a driver hit a squad car struggle during a disturbance. “We were trying to extend the 2 a.m. ordinance,” Hurt said. “We were trying to stay consistent with the rest of the Quad-Cities.”
Hurt said a lot of people were loitering in The District.
Bars opened back up at 3 a.m. beginning Aug. 3, Hurt said.
Told bars to reinvent themse3lves. Getting a lot of people loitering in the district.
They opened back up on Aug. 3 to start again at 3 a.m.
The chief has been giving updates to the city council about incidents in The District, Hurt said.
At the next council meeting Sept. 14, Hurt will promote an earlier closing time for bars
Also, “I think we need to do a better job of providing security down there,” he said, including a better plan to protect the plaza area, “including more secured-entry points.”
“I don’t think the problems are within the bars themselves. I think it’s people who loiter down there.”
