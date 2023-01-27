One killed in fatal Davenport crash

A single-vehicle crash killed one person late Thursday in Davenport.

Investigators think the northbound vehicle was going very fast around 11:32 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cedar Street and failed to navigate a corner, according to the Davenport Police Department. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 44, was the only person in the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries during the crash, the department said. The police did not release the identity of the driver or more details of the crash.

Investigators were still working on the case Friday morning.