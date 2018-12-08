One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on route 84 and Covell Road in rural Fulton, Illinois Friday night.
Whiteside County deputies responded to the crash at 9:01 p.m.
The investigation revealed a southbound vehicle crossed the center line into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound 2012 Ford pickup truck driven by Ronald J. Ferris, 65, of Savanna, Illinois, according to the sheriff’s office.
Then, a northbound 2009 Honda Civic driven by Manuel Beltran, 21, also of Savanna, Illinois, collided with the disabled vehicle.
Both Ferris and Beltran were transported to Mercy Medical Center.
The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead on scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation.
Deputies were assisted by Fulton Police, Fire and EMS, Thomson Police, Fire, and EMS, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and the Illinois State Police.