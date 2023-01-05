 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man killed, another wounded in early morning Davenport shooting

One man died in an early morning shooting Thursday in Davenport while a second man was seriously wounded. 

Davenport police officers found the wounded men around 2:19 a.m. in the area of 3rd and Pine streets after the officers went there to investigate a report of gunfire, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. One of the men, 40, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, while the second man, 33, had serious wounds. 

Police did not identify either man in the release. 

No one has notified the department of any other injuries resulting from the shooting, according to the release.

Investigators do not think the attack was a random act of violence, but further information about the shooting was not available Thursday morning, the release states. 

The shooting remained under investigation.

