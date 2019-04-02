More than a month after the first piece of arch was set for the new Interstate 74 bridge, construction of the 'basket-handle design' should move more rapidly, provided floodwaters do not interrupt.
The first segments of arch are the most complicated, and three of the four segments were set as of Tuesday.
"Hundreds of bolts must be installed in the arch segment in a complex, stressing procedure to properly attach the segment to the concrete pier," said Doug McDonald, district construction engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation. "The bolts must be tightened, torqued, loosened, and tightened again.
"It’s a slow, painstaking process."
The arches are the new spans' signature, and they will rise 164 feet above the bridge deck.
Various city and DOT leaders announced in mid-March that bridge construction has fallen behind schedule. While the arches were to be completed this spring, so the westbound span could be operational this fall, the new timeline has the westbound span opening by the middle of next year.
Several factors have delayed progress, including fall and spring flooding and a particularly harsh winter season that created dangerous working conditions on the platforms and barges in the river. Forecasts now call for a Sunday crest on the Mississippi River of just above 20 feet, which could create more problems in the work zone.
"The river velocity is sometimes too fast for some operations to be safe, which is slowing progress," said Sam Shea, transportation planner with IDOT. "We are anticipating more flooding, which could further slow the progress, and we plan to work through it as best we can."
When workers are cleared to start adding more arch pieces, Shea said, progress will be more swift.
Iron workers have erected two sets of towers — each 200 feet tall — that will help hold the arches in place as they are built from either side of the channel, ultimately meeting in the middle.
When workers get to the third arch segments, cable stays will be added to the towers to hold the arch pieces in place. Iron workers will enter the arches to secure hundreds of bolts to each arch connection.
Without the arches, concrete cannot be poured on the driving surfaces of the westbound span, which is making its way across the river.
But the arches cannot be rushed. They require "extraordinary precision," DOT officials have said, because they must be placed at precisely the correct trajectory needed for the two sides to meet in the middle.
031919-mda-nws-traffic-012a.JPG
Traffic halts near 19th Street and 7th Avenue Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline. I-74 Bridge route changes began earlier this morning.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
031919-mda-nws-traffic-019a.JPG
Traffic is rerouted on the I-74 Bridge onto Avenue of the Cities Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline. I-74 Bridge route changes began earlier this morning.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
031919-mda-nws-traffic-021a.JPG
Traffic is rerouted on the I-74 Bridge onto Avenue of the Cities Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline. I-74 Bridge route changes began earlier this morning.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
031919-mda-nws-traffic-003a.JPG
Traffic halts near 19th Street and 7th Avenue Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline. I-74 Bridge route changes began earlier this morning.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
031919-mda-nws-traffic-022a.JPG
Traffic is rerouted on the I-74 Bridge onto Avenue of the Cities Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline. I-74 Bridge route changes began earlier this morning.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
031919-mda-nws-traffic-014a.JPG
Traffic halts near 19th Street and 7th Avenue Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline. I-74 Bridge route changes began earlier this morning.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
031919-mda-nws-traffic-015a.JPG
Traffic passes the closed Avenue of the Cities onramp to the I-74 Bridge as they take a detour on 19th Street Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline. I-74 Bridge route changes began earlier this morning.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-001
Iron workers with Rock Island-based Local 111 have spent more than a year helping to build the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline.
Used with permission. © 2019 Iowa DOT
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-002
Millions of tons of rebar, or reinforced bar, is going into the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 will spend several years manipulating the rebar into precise configurations to give the span its strength.
Used with permission. © 2019 Iowa DOT
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-003
An iron worker twists rebar, dubbed "rod busting," on a section of new bridge deck for the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Some iron workers do not like laying rebar for decking, because they must spend hours bent over.
Used with permission. © 2019 Iowa DOT
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-004
Night-time work on the new Interstate 74 bridge is more frequent in warmer weather, and iron workers say the snow and ice make their work most dangerous. While few fear falling, slippery iron makes them more cautious.
Used with permission. © 2019 Iowa DOT
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-005
On many days, cement trucks are constantly coming and going from the Moline shoreline and onto the Mississippi River. More than 100,000 cubic yards of cement is being used on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and the trucks are ferried by barge to the spots where they are needed.
Used with permission. © 2019 Iowa DOT
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-006
Many of the jobs being done by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 are performed high above the Mississippi River. They are responsible for the proper placement of tons of rebar, which is the green rods seen in this photo and throughout the project area.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-007
Iron workers build the "molds" into which concrete is poured for piers and other essential parts of the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 members of Iron Workers Local 111, Rock Island, ultimately will work on the new bridge.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-008
More than a dozen cranes sometimes crowd the work zone on the Mississippi River, where the new Interstate 74 bridge is being built. The workers are ferried to the site by barge tows and boats.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-009
Two 200-foot towers were shipped to the construction site of the new Interstate 74 bridge to support the erection of the arches. They arrived in 100-foot sections, were put together by iron workers, who then were lifted to the top to disconnect the towers from the cranes that raised them.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-010
The piers that are visible at right will support the westbound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge. To their left, caissons are visible, and piers for the eastbound span will be built upon those.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-011
This photo was taken by Davenport iron worker Josh Rangel, looking down through one of the two 200-foot towers he helped put together. The towers will give support to the arches as they are built on either side of the river, meeting in the middle.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-012
This odd-looking structure contains the base for the basket-handle design arches that will rise nearly 200 feet above the Mississippi River on the new Interstate 74 bridge.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-013
Built by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111, this is one of eight bearings, four for each span, that will serve as anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge. They will sit inside the top of the arch piers.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-014
On the barge platform at right, two of the eight bearings that will anchor the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge await completion. Iron workers must tie the bearings in rebar before they are set into the arch piers.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-015
About 60 local iron workers are assigned to the new Interstate 74 bridge. That number will more than double in the spring. The workers are ferried to areas of the work site by boats and, sometimes, barge tows.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-016
An iron worker from Rock Island-based Local 111 took this sunrise photo of the work zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Some workers said they take pictures of their progress every day.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-017
Iron workers spend a considerable amount of their time on the new Interstate 74 bridge climbing and manipulating rebar into precise configurations. They build mold-like frames into which concrete is poured for piers, footings, bridge decking and other structural components.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-018
Local iron workers spend time high above the Mississippi River, but they also spend time inside of it. Coffer dams were built to hold back water while caissons and other supports are built, drilling deep into the bedrock for strength.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-019
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-020
Two 200-foot-tall towers are placed on either side of the piers from which the arches will rise for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Once erected, iron workers from Local 111, Rock Island, were raised onto the top of the towers to disconnect them from the cranes.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-021
An iron worker with Local 111 is shown. In this photo, he is disconnecting a crane from one of the 200-foot-tall towers that were erected to help with the upcoming construction of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-022
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-023
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-024
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-025
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-026
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
021019-qct-qca-bridge-001
Gerald Rangel, left, and his son, Josh Rangel, stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 and currently is working on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021019-qct-qca-bridge-002
Gerald Rangel, left, shares memories of working on the Interstate 74 bridge with his son, Josh, at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021019-qct-qca-bridge-003
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021019-qct-qca-bridge-004
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
040319-qct-qca-arch-001
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design," which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge. The first pieces of arch were in place this week on three out of the four anchors.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-002
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-003
Iron workers tie rebar for the eastbound arch piers for the new I 74 Interstate Bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-004
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-005
The green towers at left were raised to help accommodate the erection of the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge. Three out of four of the first pieces of arch are in place on their anchors, but floodwater could slow progress.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-006
Plans are to begin installation of the first segments of the westbound arch in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-007
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-008
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-009
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-010
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-011
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
